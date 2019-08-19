Major announcement expected in Oakland Ghost Ship Trial

UPDATE: The judge has replaced three of the jurors with three alternatives forcing deliberations to start over. Read more here

OAKLAND (KRON) — A major announcement is expected Monday afternoon in the trial for the men accused in the deadly Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

Jurors began their third week of deliberation Monday after a more than three-month long trial that began back in April.

Deliberation began earlier this month.

A court session was expected to begin at a 2 p.m. at the Alameda County Superior courthouse, but as of 2:35 p.m., the closed session was let out on recess.

Just before 3 p.m., three jurors were escorted by a sheriff’s deputy into the courtroom.

Ghost Ship Trial: Closed session now on recess. Typically 15min. Families, supporters of defendants & media huddled in lobby @kron4news — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) August 19, 2019

During a morning court session, attorneys were called into the judge’s chambers and media was ordered to leave the courtroom because of a closed court session.

Some type of major announcement is expected Monday afternoon, but it’s unclear what the nature of the news is.

We are still waiting outside courtroom. Additional court officers walked inside— more in there than I’ve seen… The attorneys are taking a recess from their closed session. Unsure when we will be allowed in #GhostshipTrial — Michelle Kingston (@MKingstonNews) August 19, 2019

The two defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris, each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly warehouse that killed three dozen people in 2016.

The fire broke out on the night of Dec. 2, 2016 during a electronic music concert at the warehouse.