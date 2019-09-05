Live Now
Max Harris released from jail after acquittal in Ghost Ship Trial

OAKLAND (KRON) — Max Harris, one of two men accused in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire, was released from the Santa Rita Jail Thursday night after being acquitted by a jury on all charges related to the fire.

Harris was first arrested in connection to the fire in June 2017.

Harris was driven away from the jail around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, where he met with friends and family, according to the sheriff’s department.

Jurors could not reach a decision on Harris’ co-defendant Derick Almena, leading to a mistrial.

The jury was hung with a 10-2 vote, with the majority of jurors in favor of Almena’s guilt.

Almena is expected to return to court Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. for further proceedings.

An attorney for Harris, Curtis Briggs, held a moment of silence for the 36 victims before addresses the media after Thursday’s acquittal.

