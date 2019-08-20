New deliberations begin in Ghost Ship Trial

OAKLAND (KRON) – Deliberations in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial will start all over again after the judge dismissed three members of the jury.

The judge removed three women from the jury Monday, without an explanation as to why.

Three of the four alternates – two men and one woman – are now taking their seats.

The judge said in this case “misconduct was demonstrable,” with the court alleging that two of the offending jurors broke a court order; a third dismissed juror did not. However, all three were dismissed.

The new jury will now begin new deliberations on the fates of Max Harris and Derrick Almena.

The two men are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 36 people who died in the warehouse fire back in 2016.

The judge is telling the jury to disregard all past deliberations as they start over, but at least 6 or 7 jurors have scheduling conflicts.

One of the jurors have asked to take the entire month of September off.

The trial is down to just one alternate juror now.

If more than one juror is unable to continue, it’s possible we could see a mistrial.

