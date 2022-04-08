SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Fans are especially happy to see baseball back at Oracle Park.

Getting to sit in the stands for opening day after a two-year Hiatus.

KRON 4 spoke with fans about what they think it will take to make it all the way this season.

These Giants fans have a lot of confidence after a successful run last year. Even on opening day, they have no doubt that their team will be playing in the World Series.

A sea of orange and black walking up and down Willie May’s Plaza and into Oracle Park Friday. Fans anticipating the first game for The Giants.

Donna Salvato coming out to celebrate her 70th birthday and hoping for a gift from her favorite team.

“At least a win,” she tells us. She’s been coming to home openers for as long as she can remember with her friend Carol Conroy.

COVID putting a stop to their tradition for the last two years.

Masking is no longer a requirement inside Oracle Park. Signs reminding baseball lovers that mask guidelines for mega events have been lifted post-Omicron.

Not many people were singing praises when it came to parking. A headache for several fans trying to make it to the park in time for the first pitch.

The giants coming back from a successful run last season as the defending National League West Champions.

Giants fan Gilbert Avilez told KRON4 he is “really proud to see them go that far because they overachieved and so the whole season was a treat. They exceeded expectations for sure.”

KRON heard nothing but confidence from fans on opening day that this season will end with Giants merch, saying World Series Champions.

Joey Hart Sr., Giants Fan

“They finished strong. They’ll start back up strong again, just keep it going. Set the tone,” said Giants Fan Joey Hart.

Fans will be back here to do it all over again tomorrow when the Giants play the Marlins for game two. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.