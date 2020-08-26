Giants postpone Wednesday’s game against Dodgers amid nationwide boycotts

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: A general view of the San Francisco Giants playing against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on August 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game scheduled for Wednesday evening will not be played following boycotts throughout the MLB and NBA in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The two organizations had a meeting on the field before continuing to stretch for a few minutes. Moments later, the field was completely cleared.

All players and staff from both teams left the field.

The Giants have post-poned its game tonight against the Dodgers in light of the nationwide boycots. #SFGiants @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 26, 2020

