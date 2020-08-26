Giants postpone Wednesday’s game against Dodgers amid nationwide boycotts

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game scheduled for Wednesday evening will not be played following boycotts throughout the MLB and NBA in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The two organizations had a meeting on the field before continuing to stretch for a few minutes. Moments later, the field was completely cleared.
All players and staff from both teams left the field.
Check back for updates at this story is developing
