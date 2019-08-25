Giants score 8 in 8th inning to come back and defeat A’s 10-5

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Stephen Vogt #21 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates in the dugout after hitting at three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on August 24, 2019 in Oakland, California. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players’ Weekend. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The number eight was significant Saturday night at the Oakland Colesium.

After eight runs in the eighth inning, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Oakland Athletics by a final score of 10-5 in day one of the “Battle of the Bay” series.

Before the number eight came along, Giants catcher Stephen Vogt had to deal with the number two.

The former A’s player stepped to the plate with two on base and two outs.

With “I believe” on the back of his jersey, he hit a three-run home run to set the Giants season record for runs in an inning to eight.

The two Bay Area teams play the second and final game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m.