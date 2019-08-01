Giants take down Phillies 5-1

PHILADELPHIA (KRON) – With MLB trades concluding today, that didn’t keep the San Francisco Giants from defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1.

Giants Pitcher Jeff Samardzija (8-8) was able to get the job done making this his fifth straight road win.

Samardzija gave up three hits over six scoreless innings.

San Francisco concluded July with a 19-6 record, the best in baseball. Making them 2 games behind in the race for the NL wild-card.

With the loss of tonight’s game, the Phillies fell a half-game behind of the top spot.

Phillies Pitcher Vince Velasquez (3-6) gave up three hits going into the sixth inning prior to walking Mike Yastrzemski.

Buster Posey then came up to bat hitting a home run making this his sixth homer this season.

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of home runs.

Phillies Pitcher Adam Morgan took the mound relieving Velasquez.

Pablo Sandoval then went deep to right field, for his 14th homer.

Kevin Pillar followed Pablo’s lead and also had a home run; making it his 13th of the season.

Giants Pitcher Tony Watson came in to relieve Samardzija at the top of the seventh.

Samardzija walked Byce Harper before J.T. Realmuto hit a double. With Adam Haseley’s RBI groundout, the Phillies managed to get one run on the board.

Giants Reyes Moronta closed out the eighth inning and Will Smith pitched the ninth.

General Manager Bruce Bochy touched on today’s hot topic with the news of Bumgarner remaining a Giant.

“He means so much to me. To have him here the rest of my tenure here, it’s pretty cool. It makes me feel really good to have him beside me.”

The Giants will take on the Phillies in the series finale at 10:05 a.m.