(BCN) — Streets affected by an early Monday train collision with an unoccupied car in northwest Berkeley have reopened, police said. The crash, reported about 12:22 a.m., damaged the train’s engine and it was stuck on the tracks blocking several intersections between Virginia and Gilman streets.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Berkeley police said Gilman between Eastshore Highway and Sixth streets had reopened. The Union Pacific Police Department is leading the investigation into the collision, according to Berkeley police.

