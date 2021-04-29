Gilroy Garlic festival returns this summer

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Garlic Festival will be making its return this summer, after being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with two weekends of events.

The festival will be ‘reimagined’ with socially distanced and virtual events spread out between July 23 to 25 and July 30 to August 1.

“We have all been confronted with so many changes due to COVID-19. There is a great community desire to see the Festival come back,” said Tom Cline, President of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. “The Gilroy Garlic Festival seeks to be more than one signature event. We will continue to work to connect our community with various smaller events, educational activities, and giving opportunities throughout the year. Our historic mission to strengthen the bonds within our community is an ongoing commitment.”

Gourmet Alley its planned to be a drive-thru event taking place at Gilory Presbyterian Church, with menu and drive-thru schedule coming soon.

A featured chef and menu, that focuses on farm-to-table freshness and wine pairing, will also be available at Fortino’s Winery on July 24.

Attendees can also sign up for the golf tournament on July 30 that will benefit a charitable cause.

More information can be found at the festival’s website.

This will also be the first time the festival will go on since the deadly shooting in 2019.