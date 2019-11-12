5 victims in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting file lawsuit

GILROY (KRON) – Five victims in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting will be filing a lawsuit on Tuesday, claiming negligent security measures led to the shooting.

The shooting happened back on July 28.

Three people were shot and killed before the gunman – Santino Legan – killed himself.

Lawyers representing the five shooting victims will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to disclose more details.

