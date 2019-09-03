Christmas Hill Park reopens for 1st time since Gilroy mass shooting

GILROY (KRON) – Christmas Hill Park will open for the first time since the deadly mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
The mass shooting that happened on July 28 killed 3 people and injured 17 others.
On Tuesday morning, there will still be a checkpoint at the entrance to the grounds, but it should be removed around 8 a.m. and then at 10:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend the reopening ceremony, where there will be a moment of silence on the grounds for the victims.
