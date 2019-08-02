Community honors lives lost in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) — Tonight people gathered in Downtown Gilroy to remember the lives lost in Sunday’s mass shooting.

It was the latest in a series of remembrances and vigils this week.

But for many here in Gilroy the healing process is just beginning.

The Gilroy community tried to brighten up a dark week in their city as people gathered for a vigil at the intersection of 5th and Monterey Street.

Community members held up signs and wore ‘Gilroy Strong’ t-shirts.

Christine Wanish says this has been a difficult time for everyone in Gilroy, but she is especially sorry for the victims and their families.

“I just thank god that everybody’s alive and safe that made it,” she said. “I’m so sorry for the victims that didn’t make it.”

Three people were killed and several others were injured in Sunday’s shooting.

10-year-old Rafael Chevarria wanted to honor the ones they lost.

“I think it’s pretty good how much people come out and support people,” he said.

Gilroy resident Danny Melendez said it’s been incredible to see how his friends and neighbors have come together after this tragedy.

“Everyone’s doing their part, donating their time, meals, money, whatever we can to help out the town and the victims as well,” he said.

Ask anyone here and they will tell you just how tight knit the community is.

Many tell KRON4 they pledge to stay Gilroy strong.

