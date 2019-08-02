Coroner: Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman killed himself

GILROY, Calif. (AP/KRON) – The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police account that officers fired the fatal shot.

Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people – including two children – Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, says Friday that Legan’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers “heroes” for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, the police chief addressed the coroner’s findings by saying the gunman first aimed at the crowd and later aimed at officers.

Smithee said the department believes the suspect was hit by multiple rounds of officers’ gunfire and then turned the gun on himself.