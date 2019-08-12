El Pollo Loco in Gilroy holding fundraiser for Garlic Festival shooting victims

Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital
Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

GILROY (KRON) – El Pollo Loco in Gilroy will donate 100% of today’s sales to the three families of the victims in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

The restaurant located at 6986 Chestnut Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant will also be offering free meals to the people who were injured in the July 28 shooting.

All proceeds will be equally split between the three families of 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

