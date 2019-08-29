Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in garlic festival shooting, one month later

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Thirteen-year-old Keyla Salazar was one of three people killed in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

On Wednesday, Keyla’s family and the community held a special service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose.

“She’s left us a legacy of compassion and love and I think really, she’s a hero,” said Keyla’s aunt, Katiuska Pimental

Wednesday marks one month since a gunman killed three young victims, including Keyla, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in July.

“The day that I found out I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘no it’s not her. It’s not true. It’s not true. It’s a lie,’” said Keyla’s godmother Elizabeth Salas.

Keyla’s godmother and her aunt say life hasn’t been the same since.

“You know it feels like it was just yesterday for us. It’s been so traumatic and unexpected that it’s been really hard to take back our lives,” Pimentel said. “I don’t think you ever move on from this. You just learn how to deal with the pain.”

Family say Keyla will always be remembered for her kind and compassionate heart

“I remember her as an angel, as a savior. She likes to help people and that’s the way she’s always been. she’ll give her sweater. she’ll give anything like that to anybody,” Salas said. “I feel like we lost someone so important for the community and someone we all truly care about so it’s definitely a loss for everybody.”

