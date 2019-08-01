FBI continues to search for motive in Gilroy shooting

GILROY (KRON) – The FBI appears fairly certain that the shooter in Sunday’s mass shooting in Gilroy acted alone.

The FBI says they will be at the crime scene throughout the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the question remains – why did Santino William Legan target the Gilroy Garlic Festival?

There has been lots of speculation into his possible motives, and the FBI has warned that some media outlets have gone too far, saying that none of the evidence they’ve gathered has pointed to a specific ideology.

In an impromptu press conference Wednesday, special FBI Agent in Charge John Bennett called the rumors that radical Islamic and white supremacist writings found during a search of Legan’s apartment were “erroneous and incorrect.”

“Just because someone has a book in their house doesn’t mean they’re leaning one way or another,” he said.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear and under investigation, according to the FBI.

FBI profilers will be going through Legan’s online postings, checking his computer, and interviewing his friend in order to build up a thorough picture of his mindset.

