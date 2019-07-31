Friends, family remember 13-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting

GILROY (KRON) — Family, friends and loved ones remembered 13-year-old Keyla Salazar Tuesday evening.

She was one of the three victims killed by a gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Her Aunt Katiuska Pimentel describes Keyla as a positive beam of light in her family.

“We wanted to be here because we think its important the community knows who Keyla is and how important she is for us,” she said.

Keyla’s mother was too upset to speak at the vigil, but she says her family is heartbroken but thankful for all of the community’s support during this difficult time.

Staff at Ace Empower Academy, where Keyla recently graduated from, held a vigil Tuesday night in her honor.

They say she was a very involved, curious student and wanted to be an animation artist when she grew up.

“Keyla was taken from her family and the community that loves her far too soon,” a staff member said.

While it once was a place for creating happy memories, family and friends say the garlic festival will never be the same.

“As for Gilroy we definitely feel a loss of safety. You know the festival is like our big family reunion every year. We all sweat and work hard so our charities can get funded and have a good time and now that’s been breached. That’s been violated.”

Keyla’s family says they’re very thankful for the community’s support.

Her Go Fund Me that raised $16,000 last night has just reached over $60,000 tonight.

A local car dealership started both go fund me for Keyla and Stephen Romero’s families.

