Garlic Festival parking lot reopens, public can retrieve vehicles

GILROY (KRON) — The parking lot of the Gilroy Garlic Festival has reopened Thursday. Anyone who left a vehicle behind during the deadly shooting can now go into the lot and retrieve it.

Police announced Thursday that they will no longer be providing escorts into Christmas Hill Park. Instead, anyone can go into the park on their own to get their cars.

The park is still not open to the public and you will still need to pass through security to gain access to the parking lot.

Police say they expect the park to remain closed for a few more weeks.

Three people killed July 28 when a 19-year-old gunman cut through a fence and opened fire with a Romanian-made AK-47 style-rifle at the popular festival.

The FBI has since opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting as they try to search for a motive.