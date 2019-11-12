Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims to file lawsuit claiming ‘negligent security measures’

GILROY (KRON) — A lawsuit is expected to be announced Tuesday on behalf of several victims in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival over the summer.

The lawsuit claims that “negligent security measures” led to the fatalities and injuries at the summer festival, according to the Scarlett Law Group.

A total of three people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in the July 28 shooting.

Two children, 6-year-old Stephen Romero and 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, along with 25-year-old Trever Irby died in the shooting.

The gunman was identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan.

The lawsuit on behalf of five victims in the shooting is expected to be announced Tuesday at 11 a.m. in San Francisco.