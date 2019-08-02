Gilroy Police Department identifies officers who shot gunman

GILROY (KRON) – The Gilroy Garlic Festival grounds continue to remain a crime scene Friday as the FBI and local police departments continue the investigation.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive as to why 19-year-old Santino Legan broke into the festival by cutting through fencing by the creek – bypassing the metal detectors – and shot at people with his assault rifle.

Three people were killed.

Investigators are still looking into if he was heavily influenced by radical beliefs.

It’s safe to say had officers not rushed to him when everyone else was running for their lives, there would have been more people injured or killed.

The Gilroy Police Department says the three officers are heroes.

They are Eric Cryar – a 23-year veteran, Hugo Del Mar – a 17-year veteran, and Robert Basuino – a 13-year veteran of the police.

They were not injured despite.

