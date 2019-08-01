‘Happy to be alive’: Victims describe terror of Garlic festival shooting

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Two friends who were injured during the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting thanked first responders and hospital staff Thursday.

Brynn Ota-Mathews, 23, and Gabriella Gaus, 26, were hit by gunfire Sunday when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at the crowd of festival goers.

The two women were in a bounce house when the shots rang out.

“It was the most terrifying place for us to be, boxed in on all four sides,” Gaus said.



Gaus describes how they both saw the shooter and ran towards the parking lot.

Ota-Mathews was shot in the back while running away from the gunman. Gaus was not hit directly by gunfire but was injured by shrapnel.

“I remember Gabriella screaming ‘I am hit, I hit’ and I felt it in my back and I felt I was getting cramp in my side from running,” Ota Mathews said. “It took a long time to see the blood on my hand to know it was a reality, I just kept running, I didn’t know it had happened.”



Gaus said they first got into a golf cart when they reached the parking lot. They then ran into a man named “John” who gave them a ride to the hospital.

“I’m just so happy to be alive,” Ota-Mathews said. “I’m so happy I was taken into this hospital and given the best treatment I could ask for.”

Gaus was discharged the same night as the shooting after being treated at St. Louise Regional Hospital.

Ota-Mathews was discharged Thursday after being cared for at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Three people were killed in the shooting and several others were injured.

