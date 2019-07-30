Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Gilroy shooting victims

GILROY (AP) — Hundreds of Gilroy residents have come to City Hall to light candles, comfort each other and show strength after Sunday night’s shooting that killed three people, including two children, ages 6 and 13.

A city councilor led residents Monday night in a chant of “We are Gilroy strong!”

The crowd cheered when Mayor Roland Velasco said the community “cannot let the bastard that did this tear us down.”

The 19-year-old gunman invaded the Gilroy Garlic Festival, which draws thousands of people from the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. He was slain by police.