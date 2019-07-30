Lawmakers call for federal gun control following deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting is renewing calls for stricter gun laws at both state and the national level.

Several state Democratic lawmakers are demanding action at the federal level after the gunman used an assault-type rifle to carry out the shooting.

It was a gun that was bought in Nevada.

And although California has more than 100 gun laws on the books, data shows more than half of guns recovered at California crime scenes come from nearby states with more flexible gun laws.

Most of those guns come from Nevada and Arizona.

Some are now calling on Congress to take action but gun rights advocates don’t think more regulation is the answer.

