LISTEN: Dramatic 911 calls during Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) — A woman hysterically cries as she calls 911 during the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival massacre.

The redacted 911 audio released Friday conveys the chaos and terror of the deadly Garlic Festival rampage.

“We need an ambulance, fast,” the caller, only identified as Kim, tells the dispatcher. “We need ambulances!”

The dispatcher reassures her that help is coming, “we’ve got everybody on the way.”

Kim tells the dispatcher that she’s a nurse and is helping a 26-year-old man who was injured by gunfire in his leg and hip.

She was able to make a tourniquet out of an apron, Kim tells the dispatcher.

The dispatcher tries to calm Kim down who continues to panic.

“They just carried a body out!” Kim yells.

A few minutes later, an ambulance arrives, Kim thanks the dispatcher and says she’s going home.

Three people were killed and 16 others injured when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire on the crowd of festival goers Sunday evening.

