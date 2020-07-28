One year later: Remembering the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – One year ago today, three innocent people were killed when a gunman entered the Gilroy Garlic Festival and began shooting.

On Tuesday people will gather to remember 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 25-year-old Trevor Irby at an event called “Rising Together” at the site of the shooting.

The event will honor the first responders who helped save lives that day.

The memorial is being held one year after 19-year-old Santino William Legan opened fire on the crowds during the last day of the annual festival.

According to the police chief, Legan apparently got into the festival by cutting through a back fence, then began shooting at random.

Officers patrolling the popular event responded within a minute and killed him.

The FBI’s domestic terrorism investigation is still ongoing.

The “Rising Together” memorial will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook starting at 5 p.m.

You can read more on the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.

This year’s festival was canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

