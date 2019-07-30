‘Person of happiness’: Community remembers 13-year-old girl killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY (KRON) — Among the three victims killed in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival is 13-year-old Keyla Salazar.

She was visiting the garlic festival from San Jose on Sunday when she was killed.

Now a family wellness center is open for families affected and grieving from this tragedy.

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office, Red Cross and county’s behavioral health services will be here all week to provide any grief counseling and emotional support.

For Keyla Salazar, her family is also receiving an outpour of community support through a Go Fund Me page that has exploded since this afternoon.

A day supposed to be filled with family fun and many positive memories, ended in tragedy for many, including the family of 13-year-old Keyla Salazar.

“She’s from San Jose. She came into Gilroy into town and celebrated life and all the good things you do when you go to a garlic festival. Never would expect her to be one of the ones that don’t get to go home,” said Bob Mann, who started the online fundraiser for the girl’s family.

His dealership, South County Hyundai, has had a booth at the garlic festival for years.

“They said she was a beautiful child, just a person of happiness and had no bad nothing so it even makes the story stronger,” he said.

Mann also created the Go Fund Me page for another victim, 6-year-old victim Stephen Romero.

“We created one for her and thank god people are seeing it and responding in the same way they responded to little Stephen. Their family has also reached out to me and thanked me,” Mann said.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky also talked to family friends of Keyla Monday.

Her family is still grieving but they’re hoping to organize a vigil for her soon once the family is ready.

