Police identify officers in fatal shooting of Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman

GILROY (KRON) — Police announced an additional victim Thursday afternoon in the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, bringing the number of those injured to 16.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the additional victim came forward to police about being grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

A total of sixteen were injured and three were killed when a gunman opened fire at the close of the festival Sunday night.

During a press conference Thursday, police also identified the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of the gunman, 19-year-old Santino Legan.

Those officers were identified as long-time veterans of the Gilroy Police Department.

The officers involved in the shooting were Eric Cryar, a 23-year veteran of the department, Hugo del Moral, a 17-year veteran of the department and Robert Basuino, a 13-year veteran.

The three officers are on leave as the investigation continues.

Officials reiterated the investigation into the shooting and gunman’s motive is still underway.

Those with information or tips can submit them to the FBI here.

Those who were at the festival during the shooting and are looking to retrieve belongings can fill out a form with the FBI here.