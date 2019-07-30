Police trying to figure out motive of Gilroy gunman

GILROY (KRON) – Police on Tuesday morning continue to investigate what the motive of the gunman was when he opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Gilroy police say 19-year-old Santino William Legan fired an AK-47 style rifle at a crowd, killing a man and two children.

At least 12 others were hurt.

According to the police chief, Legan apparently got into the festival by cutting through a back fence.

He then began shooting at random.

Investigators say three officers who responded to the shooting shot and killed Legan.

Officials have not given a motive for the shooting.

Instagram posts under the gunman’s name mentioned a white supremacist book and showed a picture of the event shortly before the shooting.

