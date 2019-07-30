State lawmakers react to deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Several state lawmakers are demanding federal action following a deadly shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Police revealed Monday the shooter purchased an AK47-style rifle legally from Nevada.

Though California has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, some say the state’s laws are only as good as those of its neighbors.

“No more thoughts and prayers. time to take more action so we can go to work, school and festivals without fear of getting shot,” Bay Area Assemblyman Phil Ting tweeted in part.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also chimed in on the inaction from federal lawmakers on gun control.

“You’ve got people that are complicit in Washington D.C., aren’t doing a thing, a damn thing these issues. Being on these issues and their pundits that back them up and the money that’s part of all of this. Shame on them,” the governor said.

Newsom also said conservatives are on the wrong side and that people are losing their lives.

Although California has more than 100 gun laws on the books, data shows more than half of guns recovered at California crime scenes came from nearby states with more flexible firearms laws.

Nevada is the second largest supplier behind Arizona.

California Congressman Mike Thompson on Twitter called on the senate to take up gun violence prevention legislation the house passed earlier this year.

Second amendment supporters don’t think more regulation is the answer.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association released a statement Monday saying, “While some politicians will use this tragedy as a reason to further restrict our rights, we know politicians cannot protect us from those who commit willful acts of violence or terror.”



President Donald Trump sent his condolences to the victims.

“A wicked murderer opened fire and killed innocent citizens,” he said.

