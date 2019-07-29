Twin sisters recount being 50 feet from Gilroy shooter

GILROY (KRON) – Twin sisters were spending the day at the Gilroy Garlic Festival when a gunman began firing at people.

11-year-olds Makenna and Kayla Gorshe were at the festival with their dad, stepmom, and grandpa on Sunday.

The girls saw the 19-year-old gunman, identified as Santino William Legan, nearly 50-feet away when he lifted his gun.

“He had khakis and like a fisherman’s hat. You know like when people go fishing, they’ve got khakis, a little fisherman hat, and the vest to hold their bait and stuff?” Kayla said. “And he had like a little green scarf around his neck and he had his gun pointed down, so I was like oh he’s probably a boy scout walking up to do a salute to fallen officers and he raised his gun and started shooting.”

Kenna and Kayla Gorshe, 11 year old twins, were in pick up truck moments before they and their dad spotted him with an assault rifle. Had not shot yet. Dad says he wanted to run gunman over but was afraid shots might hit his kids. Twins said they couldn’t sleep last night pic.twitter.com/lcXOSzrcBz — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 29, 2019

Kayla said their dad tried to distract the gunman by yelling at him.

“And so my dad yelled at him, and he turned and I was like ‘DAD, DAD, NO!’ And he got out of the truck, and my first thought was like my dad’s going to get shot, so I grabbed his shirt and I tried to pull him in,” Kayla said.

Even after Legan was fatally shot by police, Makenna says she still didn’t want to be there.

“I sat in the back of the truck, I’m like I don’t feel safe here, I don’t want to be here, I want to go home,” Makenna said.

The sisters say they are still shocked that this actually happened.

“The whole thing happened very quickly like it was just so, I’m still shocked today,” Makenna said. “Like this morning I woke up and I’m like no that didn’t happen, this never happened. And I’m like no that actually, that was a reality.”

Makenna says they are so grateful that nothing happened to them.