Two years later: Remembering the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Today marks two years since a gunman cut through a fence and opened fire on a crowd of people at a concert during the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Members of the Gilroy community have been gathering throughout the day to remember the three people killed.

“Gilroy is standing tall. Even those three wonderful people we lost that day: Stephen Romero, Trevor Irby and Keyla Salazar,” Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County District Attorney, said.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is hosting a week of events focused on kindness.

“Because kindness is the most powerful answer through rage and hatred. Let’s remember the three heroic police officers who saved lives that day and the hundreds of others who rushed here to help. Let’s remember the EMT workers who held broken bodies and trembling hands, the countless heroic people who helped strangers that day,” Rosen said.

The mayor of Gilroy also spoke at the ceremony.

“Together we pick ourselves up. We heal and we focus on the strength that comes from a community of love,” Mayor Marie Blankley said.

The event ended in prayer and a moment of silence.

“Remember there are still grieving families and friends. We remember the panic, the confusion, the terrified people and we remember the bravery of so many,” Father Jose Rubio, St. Mary’s Parish, said.

After the ceremony, there was an open house at the Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center designed to help victims and those impacted by the mass shooting.

The center offers group counseling, trauma education and information on community resources.

The resiliency center will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.