Gilroy Halloween party homicide victim ID’d; 1 arrested

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager who was shot to death at a Gilroy City Council member’s Halloween party over the weekend was identified Monday.

Four victims, all teenagers, were shot in the party crowd, police said. One victim died, and family members identified him as Michael Daniel Zuniga Macias, 19, of Gilroy.

The quadruple shooting broke out at the home of City Council member Rebeca Armendariz on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue at 12:55 a.m. Saturday.

Police said at least one person fired a gun. It’s unclear if the councilwoman was present at the time the violence occurred.

Armendariz declined to comment for this story.

Gilroy City Council member Rebeca Armendariz (City of Gilroy)

Nate Huerta was friends with Macias. Huerta said he was headed for the party but decided to not go at the last minute.

Huerta told KRON4 that there was some sort of argument at the party that did not involve his friend.

The other victims who were shot at the councilwoman’s house suffered life-threatening injuries and they remain hospitalized.

The Gilroy/Morgan Hill Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at a house on the 7100 block of Church Street Saturday afternoon, and officers arrested one person in connection to the homicide.

The suspect was identified by police as Benjamin David Calderon, 19, of Gilroy.

A photo of the Halloween party’s invitation is circulating on social media. The invitation says “BYOB. MUST BE 18 or older. Security enforced! RSVP to Ben.”

On a GoFundMe page set up for Macias, community members left messages of grief. One teacher wrote that the victim tried hard in school.

The teacher wrote, “He was a good kid who needed someone to believe in him. I remember him studying really hard to earn an A on his schoolwork. I made a HUGE deal out of it. I saw great things for him. He always had a smile, was always respectful to me. I hope he rests well.”

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley wrote in a statement, “This is yet another senseless tragedy from which our community is left dumbfounded, feeling helpless as to how to keep our families and loved ones safe. Light will be shed as the investigation unfolds.”