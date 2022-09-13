GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — A man died in a hit-and-run collision in Gilroy on Monday night and the driver and vehicle remain at large, according to police. Officers responded at 8:54 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found the victim, a Gilroy resident who died at the scene. Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a gray or charcoal-colored SUV with front-end damage that was last seen fleeing north on Wren Avenue.

A description of the driver was not immediately available. Investigators are seeking witnesses or people in the area who may have surveillance video of the suspect and vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Julio Romero at (408) 846-0523. People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Gilroy police tip line at (408) 846-0330.

