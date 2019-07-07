Gilroy Police Department in search for two robbery suspects

GILROY (KRON) – Gilroy Police Department are in search for two robbery suspects who held up a jewelry store Saturday morning.

The armed robbery occured on June 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Suspects were caught on camera in the act of robbing a jewelry story on the 200 block of E. Tenth Street.

Suspects are described as two African American males. Witnesses tell authorities they entered the store with firearms visible.

Gilroy Police Department are asking anyone with information to to call (408) 846-0350. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.