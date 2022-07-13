GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Gilroy are currently investigating a robbery that took place near the area of Kern Avenue and Welburn Avenue, according to a Nixle release from the Gilroy Police Department (GPD).

At this point in the investigation, GPD is not able to confirm the age of the victim that they have spoken to. Sergeant John Ballard, a public information officer with GPD, told KRON4, “We believe the victims are teenagers…As far as we know now, no one was hurt, and there were no guns involved. We’re still looking for witnesses to shed more light on the situation.”

A second Nixle alert was released at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, which confirmed that an adult male and two juveniles are in custody following the incident.

GPD believes that they have identified all suspects and potential victims in this crime. If you have a teenager or child who has been a victim of a crime this afternoon in Gilroy, please call the GPD at 408-846-0350 or call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.