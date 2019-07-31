GILROY STRONG: Community remembers shooting victims

GILROY (KRON) — Gilroy police and the FBI gave several updates on their investigation into the shooting at the Garlic Festival during a press conference on Tuesday.

As they continue to investigate, the community is also coming together to honor the lives lost, and comfort one another in this time of tragedy.

The vigil is being put on by two community based organizations.

Gilroy Gold and Idle Hands Studios are the owners of the companies. They said they create photography and video of Gilroy essentially showcasing the beauty of their community.

Both are involved in the festival each year.

They said they woke up the morning after the shooting and just felt compelled to show their neighbors and friends that were either directly or indirectly affected by this as much support as possible.

Investigators provided some new information earlier this afternoon.

The FBI said they have 40 evidence technicians combing through the scene and they expect to be there for another three to five days.

Gilroy police searched the suspect’s car and located a shotgun inside the car and say he purchased that firearm in Nevada just like the other one.

Investigators also swept the creek that the gunman used to gain access to the festival grounds where there they found a bag filled with additional ammunition.

Gilroy police said they now know more about what the suspect was doing in the hours leading up to the shooting.

The vigil for the victims took place tonight at El Roble Park.

The organizers said they are taking any and all donations that will be given to victims’ families to help them in any way. Many folks are wearing Gilroy Strong t-shirts and that’s exactly the message they want to send tonight.

Together they are strong and are determined to heal from this tragedy.