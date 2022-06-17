(BCN) — A water well in Gilroy tested for high nitrate levels on Thursday evening, the city’s public works department reported.

The well at Gilman Road and Camino Arroyo was found during routine testing to have 12 milligrams of nitrates per liter, exceeding the maximum contaminant level of 10 allowed under federal drinking water regulations.

The cause of the high nitrate level is under investigation, and the well is no longer providing water to any residents.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The incident has been reported to the California State Water Resources Board and all affected residents are being contacted, city officials said.

Residents are advised to avoid consumption of the water for infants under six months old and pregnant women. City officials said that boiling or filtering the water will not remove nitrates.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.