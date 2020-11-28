Girl, 4, drowns at Marin County beach on Thanksgiving

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A 4-year-old girl died Thursday after she was swept into the ocean by a wave at McClures Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore, the park said Friday.

A 911 call about the girl was made around 4 p.m., according to park officials.

Park rangers, officials from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department, Marin County Fire Department Paramedic Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard as well as a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol responded to the beach.

The girl was taken to Oakland Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her father, who entered the water in an effort to save her, was treated for hypothermia at Petaluma Regional Hospital.

No other details were available, according to the park.