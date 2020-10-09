Glass Fire containment grows

CALISTOGA (KRON) – Sara Stinson is live in Calistoga off of the Silverado Trail surveying fire damage.

The Glass Fire has burned 67,484 acres, destroying hundreds of homes, businesses and structures in both Napa and Sonoma County.

More than 2,300 firefighters are working this fire everyday and gained have 74 percent containment.

The fire has isolated pockets of heat, mostly in developed fire line areas and full containment is expected by October 20 if things continue to go well and weather supports fire crews.

More evacuation orders have been lifted in Sonoma County with residents getting approval from officials to survey what might be left of their property.