GoFundMe set up for 11, 14-year-old boys killed in Union City

(KRON) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for the two juveniles shot and killed early Saturday morning in Union City.

The two boys, 11 and 14 years old, were killed in a shooting in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School around 1:30 a.m.

Friends of the victims, Kevin and Sean, according to the GoFundMe page are very upset and curious as to why this occurred.

A statement on the GoFundMe page read, in part:

“Kevin and Sean’s family were not expecting this tragedy to happen. Friends are very upset and we all wonder why this has happened to our loved ones. We all seem to be trapped in this tragic tragedy. Why us? Why them?! They were only 11 and 14, they didn’t get the chance to see life ahead of them, because some cruel people don’t have hearts. They don’t care how you feel, nor what happens next.”

Investigators say the boys were parked in the parking lot, sitting in a van when gunmen shot at them.

Police say one victim died on the scene and the second died while being taken to a trauma center.

The New Haven Unified School District said one was a district student — the other a former student.

“At this time, we don’t know exactly what led up to this shooting — we don’t have any witnesses,” Lt. Steve Mendez said. “We don’t know exactly what they were doing in the parking lot at the school at the time.”