GoFundMe set up for 12-year-old girl killed in Castro Valley hit-and-run

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl died Monday afternoon after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Castro Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The girl has been identified as Lana Vicera Carlos, according to a GoFundMe set up for her family.

Those close to Lana described her as goofy, energetic and the brightest light in the room.

Her life was cut short on Feb. 24 when a car hit and killed her near the area of Crow Canyon and Manter Road. The driver fled the scene while Lana suffered from major injuries.

Lana was taken to the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland where she later died.

“She was tiny but had an ENORMOUS heart and although she was young, all the adults and older kids that knew her learned so much from her wisdom, positivity, and love. We are all so blessed to have experienced and been impacted by her life that she so beautifully loved and celebrated every single day.” Jasmine Vicera Naguiat, GoFundMe organizer

Her death by hit and run is a tragedy but the memory of our sweet angel lives on. Her parents and sister are absolute champions during this time of grief after losing their daughter/sister, but are hoping to make positive changes in the community and Lana’s school by shedding the light over this period of darkness that Lana would have wanted. Jasmine Vicera Naguiat, GoFundMe organizer

Officers said the suspect was last seen on Crow Canyon driving towards Interstate 580. He was described as a white or Hispanic man between the age of 25 and 25 years old, driving a lifted black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Reports say the suspect turned himself in days after the accident.

