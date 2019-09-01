Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

GoFundMe set up for 17-month-old injured in Odessa-Midland shooting

News

by: Mintie Betts

Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday afternoon, a shooting suspect opened fire on officers and driver on I-20 after being pulled over by Odessa Troopers for a traffic violation.

Odessa police confirmed that five people were killed and 21 were injured in the shooting.

Among the injured was a 17-month-old infant who was life-flighted to Lubbock.

The infant, Anderson, was hit by bullet fragments leaving shrapnel in her right chest, a hole through her bottom lip and tongue, and her bottom teeth knocked out.

“I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters,” said Haylee Wilkerson, who set up the GoFundMe account.

To donate click HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News