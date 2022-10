SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re heading to Fleet Week events in the city this afternoon, it may be best to use public transit, according to a tweet from Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Photo courtesy of Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Though the fog delayed shows yesterday and could be back out today, the parking lot was already full at Crissy Field by 2 p.m. The Golden Gate team recommends walking, biking or taking public transit to the Fleet Week festivities.