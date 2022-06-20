SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden Gate Bridge tolls will increase by $0.35 to $8.40 for FasTrak and by $0.20 to $8.80 for pay-as-you-go beginning Friday, July 1, according to a Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District press release.

The Toll Invoice rate will increase by $0.35 to $9.40. The carpool rate will increase by $0.35 to $6.40.

The increase comes as part of the district’s five-year toll and transit fare programs, which went into effect July 1, 2019 and were projected to raise about $100 million over five years for the district as tolls are gradually increased each year.

The revenue from the new toll will allow the district to continue the Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry transit services, and to continue providing maintenance for the bridge, according to the press release. About 50% of the revenue collected through tolls subsidize the operations of the bus and ferry.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Traffic driving across the bridge and utilizing Golden Gate Transit has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with bridge traffic remaining 20% lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to the release. Bus ridership remains down by 60%, and ferry ridership is down by 64%.

“With the declines in Bridge traffic and transit ridership, the toll program provides critical funding that helps the District continue operations at the Golden Gate Bridge and maintain transit service through the regional recovery,” the release reads.