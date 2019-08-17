Golden Gate Park bison dies from kidney disease

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Brunhilda, the 8-year-old American female bison died on Friday, according to a statement released by the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

Brunhilda lived at the bison paddock in Golden Gate Park for about eight years.

A necropsy report confirmed that she died from severe kidney disease.

Dr. Jason Watters, VP of Wellness and Animal Behavior said he and his team kept a close eye on Brunhilda before her passing.

“Our animal wellness teams have been watching her closely and treating her for several weeks in conjunction with specialists from U.C. Davis School of Veterinary Medicine,” Watters said. “Ultimately, her quality of life had deteriorated significantly, and she passed away last evening.”

Brunhilda and the other bison moved to Golden Gate Park in 2011 from a private breeder.