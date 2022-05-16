SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — The annual California Classic Summer League tournament is moving to the Bay Area this summer.

The Golden State Warriors will host the fourth annual event at the Chase Center on July 2-3. It’s the first time that the Sacramento Kings won’t host the Summer League tournament at the Golden 1 Center, which had been home to the event since it began in 2018.

The Kings will compete in the event for the fourth time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat making their fourth appearance as well.

The California Classic is a four-game event that showcases rookies, second-year players and free agents competing for a roster spot for their respective NBA and G-League teams.

Two-day passes will go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 4 p.m. on warriors.com.

Here is the four-game schedule for the fourth annual California Classic:

Saturday, July 2

Lakers vs. Heat, 2 p.m.

Kings vs. Warriors, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Heat vs. Kings, 2 p.m.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 4:30 p.m.