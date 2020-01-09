Golden State Warriors waive Marquese Chriss

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors waived Marquese Chriss on Monday coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings, 111-98.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports, the move helps clear a path for the Warriors to convert two-way guard Damion Lee’s contract and place him on the 15-man roster.

Chriss averaged 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season and gained tremendous respect from both teammates and coaches during his time spent with Golden State.

Chriss took to Twitter Monday night, keeping his spirits up by retweeting Douglas Christie and saying, “I got you OG!” After Christie tweeted out to send his respects to Chriss, “Keep your head up and grind!”

I got u OG! https://t.co/sUQ8VORKbS — Marquese Chriss (@quese) January 7, 2020

Chriss tells NBC Sports, the move has taught him a lot about himself and what he’s capable of doing.

“Things happen for a reason. I think I’ve shown that I’m capable of a lot and that I belong where I am for a reason like I said, things happen and you just go with ’em,” Chriss said.

