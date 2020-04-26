Golf courses allowed to operate in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — In Napa County, a shelter-in-place order remains in effect.
But this week, the public health division loosened some of the restrictions on businesses. Golf courses are now allowed to operate.
While Napa County Public Health extended it’s shelter-in-place order this week, it also revised its order.
It’s now allowing people to golf, use the driving ranges. Making sure they’re doing so safely, though — and that’s music to the ears of everyone at Napa Golf Course.
The course was filled with people maintaining a social distance.
Not everybody’s wearing a face mask, although the amended order now requires people in public settings that can’t maintain a safe distance from one another wear face masks.
That includes members of the public and essential workers.
But at the golf course, everybody’s been able to maintain six feet distance.
They’re also only allowed to golf in pairs.
There are no golf carts allowed and all of the touch points really have been removed, like the flags at the poles.
We’ve spoken with golfers and they say they’ve been hoping this would happen and finally this day has arrived.
“Very happy,” Jubal Carino said. “It’s been like over a month.”
“It’s good to be in the sun and getting exercise,” Tom Isaak said. “And its very easy to keep the proper distance.”
“We’re cooped up in the house, and I don’t think there’s any — everybody’s spread out,” Eddie Krueger said. “There’s only twosomes pairing off. there’s no flag sticks, so it’s very safe out here — everybody’s spread out so. And, it’s just great to be able to walk around and get some exercise.”
Again, the amended order was issued this week and went into effect immediately.
The course reopened here at Napa Golf Course on Thursday and, hopes to stay open for the foreseeable future.
Some of the other amendments to that health order.
Again, face coverings now required in public places.
But construction is once again allowed.
Real estate agents are allowed to hold in-person tours once again and religious services can be held on a drive-in, drive thru basis.
So all of the things that Napa County is trying to do to get people back to their normal lives.
