Golf courses allowed to operate in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — In Napa County, a shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

But this week, the public health division loosened some of the restrictions on businesses.​ Golf courses are now allowed to operate.

While Napa County Public Health extended it’s shelter-in-place order this week, it also revised its order.​

It’s now allowing people to golf, use the driving ranges. Making sure they’re doing so safely, though — and that’s music to the ears of everyone at Napa Golf Course.​

The course was filled with people maintaining a social distance.​

Not everybody’s wearing a face mask, although the amended order now requires people in public settings that can’t maintain a safe distance from one another wear face masks.

That includes members of the public and essential workers.​

But at the golf course, everybody’s been able to maintain six feet distance.​

They’re also only allowed to golf in pairs.​

There are no golf carts allowed and all of the touch points really have been removed, like the flags at the poles.​

We’ve spoken with golfers and they say they’ve been hoping this would happen and finally this day has arrived.​

“Very happy,” Jubal Carino said. “It’s been like over a month.”​

“It’s good to be in the sun and getting exercise,” Tom Isaak said. “And its very easy to keep the proper distance.”

“We’re cooped up in the house, and I don’t think there’s any — everybody’s spread out,” Eddie Krueger said. “There’s only twosomes pairing off. there’s no flag sticks, so it’s very safe out here — everybody’s spread out so. And, it’s just great to be able to walk around and get some exercise.”​

Again, the amended order was issued this week and went into effect immediately. ​

The course reopened here at Napa Golf Course on Thursday and, hopes to stay open for the foreseeable future.​

Some of the other amendments to that health order.

Again, face coverings now required in public places.

But construction is once again allowed.​

Real estate agents are allowed to hold in-person tours once again and religious services can be held on a drive-in, drive thru basis.​

So all of the things that Napa County is trying to do to get people back to their normal lives.​

