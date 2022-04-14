SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Google announced plans to invest more than $3.5 billion in California in 2022. The investment is part of a broader plan that will see the tech giant invest some $9.5 billion in offices and data centers while creating around 12,000 new full-time jobs across the United States.

“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies. As we embrace more flexibility in how we work, we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “That’s why we’re planning to invest approximately $9.5 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, creating more than 12,000 Google jobs in communities across the country.”

Google maintains its global headquarters in Mountain View and has called California home since 1998. With 12 other offices across the state, Google employs more than 54,000 full-time employees in California.

Also in the works, the company is partnering with Lendlease on a project that will bring a mixed-use, transit-oriented destination to downtown San Jose. Dubbed Downtown West, the development will feature office space, affordable housing, retail stores and public plazas.

Through Downtown West, we will welcome thousands of new jobs, affordable housing, and immense benefits to our small businesses,“ said Mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo. “The unprecedented private-public partnership and investment of $200 million to San Jose, is one of the largest in the state and we are thankful to Google for their ongoing commitment to our community and California.”

There are also plans to open a new ground-up campus in Mountain View this year that will be known as Bay View. Construction is also nearing completion on Google’s Charleston East campus with construction moving forward on its Landing campus. To the south, construction is also moving ahead on Google’s reuse project at the former Westside Pavilion mall site in Los Angeles, which is expected to open in 2023.