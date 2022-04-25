SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Elon Musk wasn’t the only one making news in Silicon Valley on Monday as the Silicon Valley Power utility announced that a goose had taken down multiple overhead power lines, taking out power for some 1,422 customers.

“A goose took down multiple spans of overhead power lines,” said Silicon Valley Power in a series of tweets. “We re working to switch power around to restore power to as many customers as possible.”

In one of the tweets, sent shortly after 12:40 p.m., the utility said it was “in the process of switching around the problem area” and expected to “restore power to the majority of customers within the next 30 minutes.”

Customers who cannot be restores at this time would “remain out until repairs are made,” the utility added.